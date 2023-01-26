Gas Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00010936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $149.46 million and $8.72 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
