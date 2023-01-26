Gateway Protocol (GWP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $92,051.44

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00006999 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $43.93 million and approximately $92,051.44 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.11910315 USD and is down -27.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $201,764.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.