GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56. GATX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$6.90 EPS.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

