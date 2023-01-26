Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.25

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 30177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $975.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.