General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $228.22. The stock had a trading volume of 416,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $205.08 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

