General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $228.22. The stock had a trading volume of 416,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $205.08 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Earnings History for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.