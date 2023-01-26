General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.20 billion-$41.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.96 billion. General Dynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 289,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $205.08 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.