Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 610,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,397,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GGAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 20,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,481. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

