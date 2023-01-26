Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 0.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 104,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 331,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Genprex Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.33.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genprex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

