Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 0.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 104,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 331,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.33.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
