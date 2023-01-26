GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 5%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $49.76. 314,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,448,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares valued at $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

