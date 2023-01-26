Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,176.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

