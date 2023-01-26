Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.44% of Dycom Industries worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 169,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,106. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.