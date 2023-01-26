Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after acquiring an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,621. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

