Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.61 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,373 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.49. 1,056,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

