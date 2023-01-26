Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $123.04. 1,000,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.