Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.29% of Silgan worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,537,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Silgan Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SLGN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.51. 167,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.