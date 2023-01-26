Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,971 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.65% of Frontdoor worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

