Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,373 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $200,000.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.8 %

BKU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

