Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,635 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $413.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.