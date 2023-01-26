Glenview Trust Co Acquires 265 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

