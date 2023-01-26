Glenview Trust Co Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92.

