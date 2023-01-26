Glenview Trust Co Buys 170 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.77.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $488.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

