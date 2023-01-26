Glenview Trust Co Buys 660 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 32.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in T-Mobile US by 114.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.77 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

