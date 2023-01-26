Glenview Trust Co Buys 857 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.