Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

