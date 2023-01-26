Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

