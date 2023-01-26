Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

