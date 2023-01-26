Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,263,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,641,000 after buying an additional 599,530 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV opened at $76.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
