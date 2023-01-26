Glenview Trust Co Has $285,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.