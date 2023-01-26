Glenview Trust Co Has $363,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $463.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

