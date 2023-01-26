Glenview Trust Co Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 678.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.9 %

DD stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.