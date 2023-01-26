Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $213.82 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

