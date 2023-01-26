Glenview Trust Co Purchases 290 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.28.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

