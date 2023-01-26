Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $226.88 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.79 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.58.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

