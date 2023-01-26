Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

GSSC stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

