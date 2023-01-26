Glenview Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.10. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.