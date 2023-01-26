Glenview Trust Co Sells 575 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 230.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

