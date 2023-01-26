Glenview Trust Co Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,390.75 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,084.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,938.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

