Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of GPACU stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

