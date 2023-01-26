Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 86,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,061. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

