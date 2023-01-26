Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stake Lowered by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 6.8% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.62% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 193,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,374. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.