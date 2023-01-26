Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $84,539.22

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 64.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $84,539.22 and approximately $15,707.14 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00405178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,554.07 or 0.28439816 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00588013 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.