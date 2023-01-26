Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.71 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $270,949.13 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,820,986 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

