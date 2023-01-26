Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 400,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 117,900 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 53.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth about $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth about $9,680,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 1,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

