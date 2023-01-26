Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

