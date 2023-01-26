Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

