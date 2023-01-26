Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,567 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

