Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the December 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GTEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 20,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

