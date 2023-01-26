Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 5.8%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 43,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 408,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

