Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.98 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 241.25% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

