Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue $0.08 — Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0764 per share by the bank on Monday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGAL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.